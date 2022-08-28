In response to a petition asking for the registration of a case against Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, for allegedly using derogatory language about the Supreme Court judges, a sessions court in Lahore gave notice to the police on Saturday.

A person named Mohammad Nawaz filed the petition through attorney Umair Saeed Butt, alleging that the PML-N leader had given press conferences on July 25 and July 28 criticising SC judges. He claimed that the responder disparaged the judiciary by using derogatory language about the judges.

He requested that the court instruct the police to file a case against Ms. Nawaz for “scandalizing” the judicial system.Liaqat Ali Ranjha, an additional district and sessions judge, requested a response to the appeal from the police by September 3.

The two PML-N employees were accused of hitting a police squad outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in 2020 when Ms. Nawaz appeared in a case involving a land allotment. However, an anti-terrorism court rejected their request for a police physical remand.

Tahir Mughal and Rana Ali Raza, two laborers, were brought before the court by the Chuhng police, who asked for their physical detention for a week. According to the investigating officer, it was necessary to have possession of the suspects in order to undertake their identification using incident videos.

Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, an ATC judge, bemoaned the fact that every new administration began detaining members of opposition groups. Two years after the incident, he questioned why police still needed to physically detain the perpetrators.The accused were sent to judicial remand after the judge denied the IO’s request.