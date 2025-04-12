Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif became the center of attention at the international conference under the Diplomacy Forum 2025.

According to Express News, world leaders, diplomats and delegates from all over the world attended the conference, who met Maryam Nawaz Sharif after her speech.

The delegates described Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiatives for the education, health and economic development of women and children as exemplary. The delegates appreciated the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and described her speech as very inspiring.

While talking to the Chief Minister of Punjab, the delegates said that her vision and policies will bring about a big change, they want to learn from her experiences, while some delegates also requested to send their suggestions to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In an informal conversation with the delegates, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that her suggestions will prove to be a major milestone in the global movement for the betterment of women and children.