Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has finally arrived in Lahore with the mission to “reorganise” the party in front of the vital elections for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

After a minor flight delay, Maryam—who had been named the party’s chief organizer—arrived from Abu Dhabi at the Allama Iqbal International Airport at around 3:30 p.m.

Since her acquittal in the Avenfield reference case in October, the daughter of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has been in London to spend time with her father.

After arriving, Maryam tweeted, “Long live Pakistan,” adding that she will use all of her efforts to build up the PML-N.

پاک سر زمین شاد باد 🇵🇰 💚 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 28, 2023

The PML-N senior vice president told reporters that her father, who has been living in London since 2019, would return to Pakistan “soon” and that he is also making preparations for it. Her father has been living there since 2019.

The party workers in the province capital have set up camps outside the airport to greet Maryam under tight security to prevent any undesirable events, and senior leaders are also present.

Party leaders, employees, and fans are excitedly awaiting Maryam, said information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter before she arrived.

Maryam Nawaz would begin reorganising the party’s organisational structure after her return, the minister continued.

محترمہ مریم نواز آج سہہ پہر 3 بجے لاہور پہنچیں گی

پارٹی راہنما،کارکنان اورعوام مریم نواز کا بہت جزبے اور خوشی سے انتظار کر رہے ہیں مریم نواز وطن واپس آکر پارٹی کی تنظیم نو کا آغاز کریں گی ملک بھر میں ورکرز اور عوام سے رابطہ مہم شروع کی جائے گی #خوش_آمدید_امید_سحر pic.twitter.com/MLxTCGvZ6P — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 28, 2023

Following her nomination as the PML-main N’s organiser earlier this month, Maryam is probably going to play a bigger part in the political developments of the nation.

Maryam was the PML-vice N’s president before being elevated, and she participated actively in the party’s electoral campaigns.

Prior to the approaching elections in Punjab, Maryam and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah have been given permission by PML-N leader Nawaz to organise rallies and meetings.