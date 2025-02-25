Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the launch of bone marrow transplant cards in the province soon.

According to the report, the efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif have brought smiles to innocent faces. 150 successful bone marrow transplant operations have been performed at the Children’s Hospital in Lahore. The Punjab government is paying more than 4.2 million rupees for bone marrow transplant operations.

According to the report, the Children’s Hospital is the first government institution in Pakistan to perform bone marrow transplant operations. 2,000 patients were treated in the Children’s Hospital’s cancer ward in a year.

The report said that more than 25,000 cancer patients benefited from the Children’s Hospital Cancer Ward OPD. The success rate in bone marrow transplant operations at the Children’s Hospital is more than 89 percent according to international standards. Children from Sindh, Balochistan and other provinces are also among those who underwent bone marrow transplants.

According to the report, free bone marrow transplantation was performed on children coming from Afghanistan at Children’s Hospital Lahore.

Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, no bone marrow transplant patient is denied treatment, and children undergoing bone marrow transplant are also given free medicines after the operation.

He said that a follow-up check is also done on every child undergoing bone marrow transplant after every 15 days, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon issue a bone marrow transplant card.

In a statement in this regard, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that every child is more important to me than my own children, free treatment is the right of every patient child, the state will definitely fulfill its duty.

He said that after the transplantation card, the parents of the patient children will be free from expenses, there will be no compromise on the health of the children, all resources will be provided.