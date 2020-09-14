Maryam Nawaz alleges Govt, Hamza not being given required medical attention

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president and Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam, said that investigation has to be conducted what Nawaz Sharif was feed when his food from home stopped in the jail that resulted into an increase of his platelets counts. Maryam, also questioned how a man in captivity suffered from the coronaviurs while she accused the government of not giving Hamza “the required medical attention”. “This oppressive regime has been toying with the health of political opponents by keeping them in inhuman conditions. My brother Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is the latest victim of this brutality who has tested positive for Covid-19 but not being given the required medical attention,” she said on Twitter. She said Hamza “has unjustly and illegally been incarcerated for more than a year now”.