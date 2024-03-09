The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar on March 14.

PTI Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar had allegedly accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of the audio leak, on which FIA has summoned Shandana Gulzar at the request of Muslim League (N) activist Shoaib Mirza.

Shandana Gulzar had mentioned the slain PTI worker Zal Shah in the alleged audio leak.

May 9th and 10th May Allah ask whoever did it: Shandana Gulzar

On the other hand, Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari said that Shandana Gulzar is a member of PTI and not of the Sunni alliance, and an attempt was made to make Zal Shah’s death controversial.

He said that Shandana Gulzar spoke inappropriately against Maryam Nawaz, Shandana Gulzar is busy in insulting Pakistan, she has filed a complaint against her in FIA, and now Shandana Gulzar has to give evidence in FIA inquiry. They will not be allowed to use Aurat card, give the audio they have and it will be forensically conducted.