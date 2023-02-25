Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, accused Maryam Nawaz, the chief organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, of trying to influence Supreme Court cases. The PML-Senior N’s Vice President referred to Imran Khan as the “lord of conspiratorial theories.”

Shameless & calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM & spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only – to run away from elections even by violating Constitution. By attacking SCP, they are damaging the Federation & ensuring law of jungle prevails in Pak. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 25, 2023

In her Twitter, she predicted that Imran Khan would witness how that “spoilt brat” will defeat him in the polls, making him obsolete in the political landscape.