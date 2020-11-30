ISLAMABAD : Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had launched vigorous campaign against the ruling party to protect their fathers from corruption and money laundering cases. In an interview with a private television channel, he said that opposition parties were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), in public meetings. He further stated that corona cases were rising in the country due to violation of direction given by heads of NCOC meeting

Lamenting over the double standard of Sindh government, he said it was strange that Chief Minister Sindh was part of the NCOC meeting but he himself ignoring the instructions given for the general public. He criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, for playing with human health through public meetings to gain personal interest. In reply to a question, the minister said that representatives of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were responsible for spreading virus in Peshawar and other cities.