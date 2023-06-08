By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program, SK Niazi discussed about the Formation Commander Conference, the SC latest hearing and elections delay. SK said that “Martyrs are the pride of a nation. Due to their sacrifices, we are living peacefully.” He raised a concerning question that what will be feelings of the martyr’s family when they will see the humiliation of their beloved ones?

Replying to a question, Maulna Kamal Uddin , senior leader of JUI(f) said that “ Martyrs are symbol of bravery. Family of the martyrs must be appreciated.” He said that we never witness such worsening condition of the country. May be the recent killing of the lawyers is the part of that chaos, he added. He told that if we want to support WAPDA, we must pay bills on time. He also added that Govt will check either business community is paying taxes or not? He alleged PTI that 9th May was preplanned event. He also shared that “Election will be held only when situation of the country become normal.”

Answering to a question, Ex-President IHCBA, Mr. Shoaib discussed the latest SC hearing on elections date. He said that SC preceded the hearing, despite knowing that the verdict of 14th May was ignored intentionally. He also said that ignoring SC verdict is unconstitutional. He mocked the govt and said all the relevant institutes are on the same page to not conduct the elections. He stressed to set inquiry on the recent lawyer’s killing in Quetta. He said that it’s unethical and injustice to make that killing politically controversial. Mr. Shoaib also cleared that SC in the only institute on which people can trust. He said by closing markets, govt is destroying the economy.

Responding to a question, President of All Pakistan Traders Association, Kashif Chaudhry said that “The decision of closing markets at 8 PM taken in hurry. Economy is shrinking day by day then how traders will survive in such conditions? We don’t accept that injustice toward trader’s community. Govt let the people to live peacefully.” Mr. Kashid also said that traders are using the most expensive electricity. Govt must stop the fake announcements because it’s causing chaos. He revealed that “; there are 44 types of taxes, which people of Pakistan are paying.

Everybody is paying taxes because there is GST on everything which we buy. Mafia’s are not paying taxes which are backed by the govt. Without economic stability the situation of chaos and unrest will remain same.

Ishtiaq Gondal , Reporter Roze News in the end shared the Formation Commander Conference details. He said that Military leadership strongly condemned the 9th May vandalism.

He said that in conference it’s decided that to bring the responsible and mastermind of 9th May incident under the law. He also said that soon IK will be handled with iron hands. Reporter of Roze News also said that military wants trial of the 9th May culprits in military courts. Army also denied any type of dialogues with IK.