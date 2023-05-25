By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program, SK Niazi discussed about the martyrs of the nation, Judicial Inquiry Commission, election schedule, and eradication of PTI members from the party. SK Niazi paid tributes to the martyrs and said that “Martyrs are the pride of the country”. Martyrs sacrificed their lives for peace of this land, he added.

Answering to the question, Senator Rana Maqbool PML (N) said that “Martyr’s deserves a lot of respect and importance. Those who damaged and hurt the martyr’s belongings on 9th May are unfortunate human beings. He also revealed that during PTI protest foreign powers also misused the chaos situation. Senator also criticized judiciary that the verdict of 4 judges during sou motu action was ignored and three judges verdict was implemented. If there is no justice in the society it will result in destruction or chaos.

Replying to a question, Justice ®️ Wajih Uddin said that “for appointing or adding any serving judge in any commission, one must ask for prior approval from CJ. He also asked a concerning question that Judicial Inquiry Commission’s authorities are yet unidentified. Justice said that if govt wants to ban a political party, than it must file a reference in SC against that party with evidences. After satisfaction of the judiciary about evidences, a verdict will be passed party will be banned. He also stressed that banning party is not a long term solution.

Responding to a question, Kanwar Dilshad, Ex-Sec ECP said that judiciary must remain in its domain. He hoped that SC will reverse the ECP 22nd March decision. He also suggested that it’s the duty of the SC to take back its 4th April verdict. He also revealed that after 12th August Caretaker setup will take charge both in provincial assembly and federal assembly. He also cleared that according to the constitution caretaker govt will conduct elections.

Renowned Law Expert, Arif Chauhdry said that coalition govt intentionally delayed the election. Now SC will go through this case and will give its verdict about this election delay. He also cleared that the person who will get punishment will no longer be public office holder. Nobody can stop the hatred of the people, he told. He said mindset of vengeance and rivalry is damaging country. Law Expert said one can’t eradicate someone from its party by force. He shared example of NAP when it was banned by state it make a comeback with a new name of ANP. Banning party is not solution for instability.