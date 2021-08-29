KARACHI: The police assistance sub-inspector killed late Sunday last night in the Orangi Town restaurant was on a stakeout mission waiting to meet his informant on a case, an eye-witness told police.

The witness told police an unknown armed man stormed the restaurant, where ASI Akram was waiting for someone to pay him a visit, and fired fatal shots at him.

I myself narrowly escaped the gunshots, said the witness. He said the alleged killer held a gun in both his hands and held a gun in ASI Akram’s direction and at mine but I escaped.

Soon after shooting at him the alleged shooter ran away with his accomplice on a bike, the witness told police.

ASI Akram went to the restaurant only to await his informant while he visited the area with another police officer, he said.

The counter-terrorism department of police has launched an investigation into the killing of ASI Akram.