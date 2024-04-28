Actress Sonia Hussain reacted to the statement made by PTI Member National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat regarding not remarrying and applauded his thinking.

The actress shared the video of Sher Afzal on Instagram story and expressed her thoughts, Sonia Hussain wrote that in the ruthless society we live in, she respects Sher Afzal Marwat for what he said.

Sonia Hussain said that Sher Afzal Marwat understands the importance of human dignity and the basic principles of relationships.

Marrying a second time only for a son is cruel, says Sonia Hussain Sher Afzal Marwat

Sonia Hussain said that marrying again just for the desire of a son is cruel. By deciding not to remarry, Sher Afzal Marwat not only did justice to his wife but also saved his daughters from lifelong trauma.

He said that I have no doubt that one day his daughters will make him proud.

Statement of Sher Afzal Marwat:

It should be noted that a few days ago, Sher Afzal Marwat told in a podcast that his wife asked him to marry again in 2007 due to not having a female child.

‘Children listen to songs but not Begum’, the video of Sher Afzal Marwat humming an Indian song goes viral

Sher Afzal Marwat and Umeer Niazi were removed from the list of focal persons of PTI founder

He said that they had been married for 5 to 6 years and at that time his father was alive and in his society it was normal for a man to remarry for the sake of his son.

Sher Afzal Marwat said that after thinking about it for some time, he told his wife that he could not oppress his wife by bringing Sutan for the happiness of the children.

He said that the biggest injustice to a woman, especially if she is a spouse, is that you marry someone else because of your pleasure or some compulsion. A woman also has only one life, that woman leaves everything. Kar comes to your house and starts a new life.