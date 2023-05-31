Famous Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has given marriage advice on social media. Feroze Khan, the hero of the entertainment drama serial Khani, is very active on social media and shares Islamic posts with his fans through Insta Stories.

The post shared by Feroze Khan suggests marrying someone who makes you fall in love with Allah every day. It should be remembered that Feroze Khan has been divorced.

He got married to Aliza Sultan in March 2018, the couple had a son in 2019 and a daughter earlier last year.