ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister of information and broadcasting, and leaders of media groups met for a crucial consultative meeting.

In the conference, “misinformation” and “disinformation,” two aspects of fake news, were being addressed.

The Joint Action Committee of Journalist Organizations and the government had agreed on legislation to prevent false information, which was the backdrop for the discussion

Senior representatives of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and the Ministry of Information were present at the meeting, which was being presided over by Marriyum Aurangzeb (PEMRA).

Participating via video link in the meeting are members of the Joint Action Committee.