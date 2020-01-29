Marriyum Aurangzeb lashes out at PM for being ‘misguided’ by cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan has slapped his own face by admitting that he was misguided by the cabinet. Marriyum Aurangzeb criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that media told PM that USD reached Rs160 from Rs120 and prices of gas increased by 250%.

She said that government’s borrowing of Rs11000 billion has destroyed the country and made life difficult for the public. She added that government destroyed economy, railways, businesses, education system, health system and other departments in its 16 months. She claimed that Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar were responsible for sugar and flour crises. .=DNA