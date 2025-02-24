Kubra Khan and Gauhar Rashid were being criticized on social media for getting married in Masjid Al-Haram, to which the actress gave a befitting reply.

The trend on social media has become such that everything is criticized without distinguishing between good and bad, and when it comes to a famous actress, it gets even more intense.

The same thing happened with Kubra Khan and Gauhar Rashid, who recently got married in Masjid Al-Haram, in which both are looking very happy.

After the wedding, a series of other wedding ceremonies are underway, in which traditional customs and songs and dances were also organized.

To which many users said that it is not appropriate to hold such frivolous ceremonies after getting married in Masjid Al-Haram.

Kubra Khan, who shares videos of her every wedding ceremony with her fans, shared a story on Instagram without naming anyone.

In which, starting her speech with a hadith, the actress wrote that actions depend on intentions. This is the beauty of Islam that intentions are seen, when people think your actions are wrong, Allah rewards you based on your intentions.