The verdict was pronounced against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the case related to Nikah in Eid.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah, who heard the case related to Nikah in Iddah in Adiala Jail, sentenced Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to 7 and 7 years in prison, the judge pronounced the case in the presence of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Yesterday, after a long hearing of about 14 hours, Judge Qudratullah reserved the verdict in the case related to Nikah in Eid.

It should be remembered that Khawar Manika, the ex-husband of Bushra Bibi, the petitioner in the case, had filed a marriage case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi during Eid.

The High Court rejected the plea of Imran and Bushra Bibi to dismiss the marriage case

Major decisions were made by the Prime Minister of the country under the guise of religion: Aoon Chaudhry

The statements of Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Manika, her employee Latif, Mufti Saeed, and the witness of the marriage, Aun Chaudhry, were recorded in the case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi regarding the marriage in Eid.

Yesterday PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi recorded the 342 statement while Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja cross-examined witnesses Khawar Manika, Mufti Saeed, Aoon Chaudhry, and employee Muhammad Latif.

It should be noted that earlier Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 and 14 years in prison in the Tosha Khana case, while Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor in the Cipher case.