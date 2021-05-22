LAHORE: Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department notified on Saturday a set of restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to the notification, there will be a complete ban on all commercial activities after 8pm as markets will not be allowed to stay open after the notified time.

Essential services, including pharmacies, medical facilities, petrol pumps, bakeries, and milk/dairy shops, have been excepted from the ban.

Saturdays and Sundays (Fridays and Saturdays in four notified districts) will be observed as “Closed Days” when markets will remain shut.

There shall be a complete ban on indoor weddings across the province and all marriage halls, community centres, marquees and event halls shall remain closed.

However, outdoor weddings have been allowed with a maximum limit of 150 guests and strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs.

Indoor dining at restaurants in Punjab will not be allowed but outdoor dining including food courts in malls, can operate until 11:59pm from May 24, the notification said.

Amusement parks will also remain closed with walking/jogging tracks to be allowed to stay open with strict adherence to the SOPs.

All public and private offices will ensure 50 per cent of their staff works from home. All cinemas and theaters will also remain closed.