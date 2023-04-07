LAHORE: On Friday, the Lahore High Court allowed markets and stores to remain open till 1 am until Eid.

People used to visit the marketplaces after Iftar, Justice Shahid Karim was informed during the hearing of a petition to reduce smog in the city. The business community would lose money if marketplaces weren’t allowed to stay open until late at night.

Markets were allowed to stay open til 1 am after the judge acknowledged the arguments.

When trees were being cut down in Lahore, the court earlier ordered that a lawsuit be filed against the officers who granted authorization.

If it could be shown that the director general of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) approved private housing proposals, the court stated that a lawsuit would be filed against him.

The judge remarked that felling a tree is equivalent to killing someone. The result has been global warming.

According to the state attorney, Punjab’s Planning and Development Department has established a committee to manage heatwaves.

The court mandated that machinery be used to clear crop residue rather than burning it. Additionally, it mandated the creation of a policy in this area, as well as its stringent enforcement and oversight, to prevent anyone from burning residue.