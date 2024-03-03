As the week moves around, the holy month of Ramadan will knock on the door. If the government can bring the prices of daily necessities within the reach of the common people, the people’s trust in the government will increase. Can it do it? Because of this, many poor families in the country are left without food.

The global economy, including the domestic one, is largely in turmoil due to wars, the coronavirus epidemic, natural disasters, domestic business syndicates, and various international crises. People from all occupations in developing and underdeveloped countries suffer the most. People of the world have not seen such a bad state of the global economy as this year and the last few years.

Due to unstable economic conditions, prices of daily necessities have increased. Of course, unrestrained situation prevails. In the unbridled market system, the violence of a class of unscrupulous traders increases with the price. The poison of these dishonest syndicate traders has destroyed the entire economy of the country.

Although, normally, the price increase in the country’s market depends on the increase in the price of products in the world market, it is surprising – most of the time the price of everyday products in the country market is not consistent with the world market.

It is a surprising fact that many times the price of a product decreases in the global market, but it does not decrease in the domestic market or there is not even a slight change in the price. Once the price of a product increases in the local market, there is no sign of the price of that product going down.

Compared to the past few years, the price of daily necessities in the country has increased to an unbearable extent this year. Although consumption expenditure has increased, the source of people’s income has not expanded. The violence of the syndicate traders is going on with the blow of the dead. All concerned parties failed to break the business syndicate.

As the saying goes, the peace of the stomach is the peace of the world. However, the opposite picture is visible here. Looking at the overall condition of the market it can be said that a disturbance in the stomach is a disturbance in the world. Millions of low-income people of the country are not able to eat due to the price of all products reaching the sky.

The price of goods has been increasing to an unbearable level. There is no effective market monitoring on it. The way the government is working to control syndicate traders is commendable but not enough compared to what is necessary. This is constantly creating marital turmoil. Family conflict is increasing. It is important to overcome this crisis.

The income of the people has decreased. The unbridled market system is sitting on the neck of this low-income class. Although the prices of goods have increased and become monotonous, the source of income of the people has not expanded. It is not only that the increase in the price of daily necessities has robbed us of our happiness.

Due to unscrupulous business syndicates, people’s trust in the government has started to decline. It is important to overcome this problem. Even the food distribution and sale activities taken by the government in the month of Ramadan every year are limited. As a result, a section of the total population of the country is always deprived.

Regardless of the government’s efforts to control price increases, business syndicates are increasing it. The government should take necessary steps before the coming month of Ramadan to ensure one of the basic rights, food security, including breaking the business syndicates.