Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has managed to earn the highest wealth in the world during 2024 so far.

Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Tesla owner Elon Musk to become the third richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This is the first time since 2020 that Mark Zuckerberg has become one of the 3 richest people in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg is the third richest person in the world with $187 billion, while Elon Musk has reached the fourth place with $181 billion.

How does Mark Zuckerberg spend his billions of dollars?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is second with $207 billion, while France’s Bernard Arlette is the richest person in the world with $223 billion.

It should be noted that Mark Zuckerberg has gone far down in the list of the richest people in the world some time ago.

In 2022, Mark Zuckerberg committed to the development of the Metaverse, which had a huge financial loss.

In fact, at one point, his wealth dropped by more than $100 billion and he dropped out of the top 10 richest people in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth dropped below $35 billion in 2022 as Meta’s share price fell sharply at that time.

But in 2023, Mark Zuckerberg took steps to reduce the costs of the meta platform while focusing on the real world.

These moves have proven to be good for the company so far and Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth has increased by $58.9 billion by 2024.

In comparison, 2024 has proved to be quite difficult for Elon Musk, whose wealth has decreased by $48.4 billion.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg ready to fight each other in a cage fight

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are also considered to be traditional rivals of each other.

In 2023, Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight for introducing Threads against X (Twitter), which the CEO of Meta accepted.

But then Mark Zuckerberg refused to participate in the competition saying that Elon Musk is not serious about it.