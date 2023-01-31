Pakistani television actress Maria Wasti is an excellent performer. She has appeared in a number of famous television series. She had a job there as well. Her well-known dramas include Buri Aurat, Ashiyana, Boota From Toba Tek Singh, Kallo, and Neend. She gained recognition and notoriety thanks to her dramas Aashiyana & Kallo. Fans adored her on-screen chemistry with Kashif Mehmood and Saleem Sheikh.

Recently, Maria Wasti made an appearance on Nadir Ali’s show where she discussed her popular photos that were released.

When asked about the controversy surrounding her photos, Maria Wasti responded, “Now, one can’t even go to the beach. Also, those were our personal pictures; it happened years ago when no one knew about privacy settings, and those pictures were leaked by the friends.

Occasionally, the photos are leaked by someone on your friend list. Well, it’s still happening in Pakistan people love to leak audios and videos of people, and sadly it happened, obviously, we wore such clothes because it’s fashionable to do so The video’s Link is provided below:

So, the people who they trust the most leaked Ayesha Omar & Maria Wasti’s holiday photos from Thailand.