<!-- wp:image {"width":872,"height":523} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/07\/62c28191b93ed.jpg" alt="" width="872" height="523"\/><figcaption>Tatjana Maria of Germany extended her incredible <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">Wimbledon<\/a> run on Sunday by defeating Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 after coming back from a set down and saving two matches points. This victory let Maria advance to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time. The mother of two, who recently made a comeback from maternity leave, described it as her biggest career triumph. Given her vacations from the sport, Maria, who was below the top 250 in March, said the victory was extremely gratifying. In an interview conducted on the court, she said, "Being a mother makes me so proud; it's the nicest feeling in the world."I adore my two children, and being able to do this with them makes it even more precious.<br><br> Maria got off to a good start as<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/"> Ostapenko<\/a>, 25, who advanced to the grasscourt major semifinals a year after winning her first Grand Slam championship at Roland Garros in 2017, lost her serve early and fell behind 1-3.<br><br> After regaining her composure, the Latvian leveled the match before altering up her strategy to win the opening set 6-5 when world number 103 Maria made unforced errors on important points. The 34-year-old Maria, who is the last remaining player in the women's draw, stunned the fifth seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets in the previous round. In the following set, Maria rallied from 1-4 down to force a decider. Following two match-saving saves at 4-5 in the second set, Maria took advantage of Ostapenko's error to grab the third set 6-5 and win the match on serve with the support of the crowd. In the round of eight,<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/"> Maria<\/a> will face Jule Niemeier, who defeated Heather Watson of Great Britain 6-2, 6-4.<br><\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->