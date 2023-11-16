Since 2014, the Indian government has continued to perpetuate atrocities against minorities, with discriminatory laws and media campaigns playing a key role in the violation of human rights of minorities

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar launched a detailed IPRI dossier on the exploitation of minorities in India during the Margalla Dialogue.

The dossier includes incidents of desecration of places of worship of various religions, including Muslims.

The dossier states that since 2014, the Indian government has continued to perpetuate atrocities against minorities, with discriminatory laws and media campaigns playing a key role in the violation of the human rights of minorities.

The dossier demanded that the international community demand that India adhere to international conventions.

In his address, while launching the dossier at the Margalla Dialogue in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said that the resolution of all disputes, including Kashmir, is essential for good economic and normal relations between India and Pakistan.

Expressing concern over the challenge posed by Hindutva, the Prime Minister said that this ideology was targeting Islam and Christianity in particular.

He said that not only minorities are being targeted in India, but what happened in Canada is only the initial manifestation of his dangerous political ambitions.

Reiterating Pakistan’s principled stand for the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state in his address, the Prime Minister said that Israel is brutally bombing Palestinians.

Addressing the Margalla Dialogue on the topic “Impact of a Changing World on Our Future”, he said that we should not depend on external security to meet this challenge.

He said that Pakistan is confident and self-reliant to face the challenges, and Pakistan has completely limited the risks of external aggression.

The Prime Minister said that there are many challenges like climate change in front of us which cannot be solved by a single country or a few countries.