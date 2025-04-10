Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has appealed to the people that marches will be held across the country tomorrow to express solidarity with Palestine.

A statement issued by Jamaat-e-Islami said that the main march will be held on Mall Road Lahore, which will be led by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

He said that a large number of children, women, and families will participate in the Palestine march, and they will leave their homes to condemn Trump’s dirty plan to evacuate Gaza.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Pakistanis should organize Palestine solidarity marches in all small and big cities. The aim of the protest is to wake up the rulers of the Muslim Ummah from their slumber.

He said that not supporting Hamas in the current situation is hypocrisy. Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a huge march in Karachi on April 13, and a Palestine march will be held in Multan on April 18.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a Palestine march in Islamabad on April 20.