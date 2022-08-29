Famous Olympian Manzoor Hussain, also known as Manzoor Jr., passed unexpectedly on Monday from a heart arrest at a private hospital in Lahore. He was 64.

State-run Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) stated in a tweet today that Manzoor has a cardiac condition and was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Monday as a result of his health deteriorating.Manzoor, a former captain of the Pakistan Hockey team, was a member of the teams that captured the bronze and gold medals in the Olympics in 1976 and 1984, respectively.

The forward, who became well-known for his skill with the stick, was also a member of the national hockey teams that won the 1978 and 1982 Hockey World Cups.

As the head of the junior selection committee, he joined the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in 2019. He organised tryouts across the nation but regrettably, owing to the global Covid-19 epidemic, no international hockey competitions were staged for a considerable amount of time.Manzoor then rose to the position of lead selector for the national senior team before being appointed junior team manager. But the former captain cut ties with the PFF earlier this year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was profoundly saddened and resentful after learning of his passing today. He prayed, “May Allah raise the ranks of the dead and bestow patience upon the grieving.”The premier said, “Gold medalist Manzoor Hussain Jr. was an asset to the nation and his efforts for Pakistan hockey would stay legendary.

According to a different statement made by Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, the deceased Olympian was a “personal buddy.”

He was cited as saying, “May Allah bless his soul and give the bereaved family courage to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” by the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations