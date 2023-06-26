At a Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) distribution centre in Karachi, several women fainted.

At the BISP centre on the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ground, there was a stampede that resulted in the terrible tragedy.

SSP Kemari claims that a few women attempted to scale the wall and leapt into the KPT ground in order to obtain the desired amount of BISP.

At the centre, there was a stampede, and as a result, several women passed out. The injured women were transferred to the neighbouring hospital when the ambulances were dispatched to rescue them.

Most of the women fell unconscious due to asphyxia, according to trauma centre director Dr. Sabir Memon.

The injured have been transported to the Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre, where the patients are receiving first aid.

Due to extreme heat in some areas of the country, the earlier funds distribution at BISP centres was postponed for two days.