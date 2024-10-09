Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday remarked that most of the things in Pakistan were done illegally and unconstitutionally.

He made these remarks during the hearing of Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund case.

Additional attorney general informed the court that the apex court couldn’t keep the dam fund amount, adding that the SC registrar was responsible for taking care of the account. He said that no irregularity was reported in the dam fund and markup.

Expressing displeasure over the title of the account, the CJP said that he always preferred constitution above court orders.

The additional attorney general told the apex court that fund had total Rs23 billion with Rs11 billion as donations and Rs12 billion as markup amount.

The three-member bench led by the CJP sought help from the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and the government regarding keeping dam fund amount in private bank in order to get a good markup rate.

Later, the SC adjourned the hearing till Oct 11 (Friday).