The incompetence of the Modi government in the health sector has come to the fore, the life system has been paralyzed due to the Nipah virus in Kerala, and schools and offices have been closed.

According to Indian media, after the outbreak of the deadly epidemic virus Nipah in Kerala, Indian experts have been unable to find the cause of the virus outbreak so far.

According to Indian media reports, many people have died and more than 700 have been infected by the Nipah virus.

Cantonment zones have been established around the virus-affected areas, while many states of India have faced this epidemic in the past.

According to the World Health Organization, this virus spreads from animals, especially bats, to humans.

According to the World Health Organization, the virus is highly lethal and lasts about 45 days. This is the third outbreak of Nipah virus in the last 5 years.