ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi accepted Mansoor Usman appointment as Pakistan’s attorney general on Friday (AGP).

He has taken Ashtar Ausaf Ali’s place, who vacated the position in October of last year due to illness. The president has given his resignation his blessing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has previously accepted Mansoor Usman election for the position. A political crisis is developing in Punjab as a result of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s denotification as chief minister by Governor Balighur Rehman.

In the Lahore High Court (LHC), Mr. Elahi has contested his denotification, claiming the governor did not contact him of the vote of confidence in writing.