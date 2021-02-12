Man City started the season slowly but have resurged in recent weeks and months.

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand admitted he has been surprised by Manchester City’s resurgence this season.

City made a mixed start to the 2020-21 campaign but have now won 15 games in a row in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s men are also unbeaten in 22 matches as they challenge for honours on all fronts. City are top of the Premier League, five points clear of second-placed United, with a game in hand.

They are in the final of the Carabao Cup, the last 16 of the Champions League, and the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

“It’s a surprise to me, though, I’ve got to be honest,” Ferdinand said of City’s revival after Wednesday’s win over Swansea. “When you lose David Silva, the influence he had, and Leroy Sane, one of your best wingers, that’s a big, big thing – and your defence is looking shaky in that period as well.

“For them to come back and do this, and churn out 15 on the bounce like that, for me, I thought they were a good team but I didn’t imagine them doing this, especially under the current circumstances, where everyone was flip-flopping for top spot in the league.

They were languishing in 10th or 11th at one point, so to do this, it’s like ‘wow’ – out of nowhere for me.”

City are back in Premier League action on Saturday, when they take on Spurs at the Etihad Stadium.