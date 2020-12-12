Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had mixed news on the injury front ahead of this evening’s derby clash with Manchester City.

The Norwegian was without both Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani for the Champions League exit against RB Leipzig in midweek, and while the Frenchman is back in contention, the Uruguayan remains a doubt.

“Anthony will definitely be involved and Edinson has been on the grass today,” Solskjaer said. “But I’m not sure if he’ll make it. Apart from that, we’ve had a couple of days of recovery and we should be ready.”

Solskjaer is likely to welcome Fred back after the Brazilian missed the trip to Leipzig through to suspension, and he was also rested for the win at West Ham last weekend.