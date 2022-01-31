MULTAN: A man staged a fake abduction of his daughter to take revenge on his neighbors. The false charge of kidnapping was exposed during initial police investigations.

Reportedly, Arshad, father of the four-year-old girl, called Setal Mari police on the helpline service and informed them that his four-year-old daughter Anam Arshad had been kidnapped from Chah Lomriwala in New Zakaria Town.

Upon receiving the information, the police registered a case of abduction and started a search operation to find the abducted minor girl. The police recovered the missing girl from the house of Arshad’s friend.

A police official said that during the initial investigation, the behavior of the girl’s father was found suspicious. With the help of modern information technology and other resources, the police rescued the four-year-old girl from the house of Asghar Kalro in the Nawabpur Road area of Gulgasht.

They also arrested the suspect Asghar. The suspect Asghar Kalro told police that Anam’s father had left his daughter at his home. He also told the police that Arshad staged his daughter’s abduction after a quarrel with his neighbors.

Asghar claimed that Arshad had intentions to implicate his neighbors in his daughter’s kidnapping case to take revenge from them.