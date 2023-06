MANDI BAHAUDDIN: According to the police, a man allegedly killed his wife on Sunday in the Phalia neighbourhood of Mughalpura Mohalla for honour.

Suspect Zubair killed his wife, a mother of four children, using a sharp-edged weapon. The couple was living.

When a police unit arrived, they arrested the man and took him into custody. A case was filed when the body was given to the victim’s heirs.