One man is in police custody following an incident involving a weapon in Halifax’s north end.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to the 3600 block of Bright St. at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday following a report that a man had been injured due to a “puncture wound.” He was taken to hospital for treatment of what police are calling non life-threatening injuries.

Just before 5:00 a.m. Monday, police say they took a man into custody in relation to the incident and charges are pending against him.

Police say the investigation is continuing, but they are not looking for any other suspects.