The Maldives has banned entry to Israeli passport holders in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza.

According to the International News Agency, after approval by the Maldivian parliament, the decision was also ratified by President Mohamed Moaizu, which will take effect immediately.

A statement issued by the Maldives President’s Office said that this amendment to the immigration law was made as a condemnation of Israel’s “atrocious acts” in Gaza.

Under the new law, Israeli passport holders will not be able to enter the Maldives, however, dual nationals can enter the country using travel documents from another country.

This proposal was first presented in May 2024 by opposition MP Mikael Ahmed Naseem, which was approved by the Security Services Committee and received full approval from parliament 308 days later.

In addition, President Moiseev has also announced the appointment of a special envoy to assess humanitarian needs in the Palestinian territories and the launch of a fundraising campaign under the title “Solidarity with Palestine”.

It should be noted that in 2023 alone, more than 11,000 Israeli tourists visited the Maldives, but this number decreased in 2024 due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In response to the Maldives’ ban, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens, especially those with dual citizenship, not to travel to the Maldives and to leave because consular services are limited there.

The Maldives is more than 98 percent Muslim and had previously imposed a ban on Israeli tourists, which was lifted in the 1990s.

However, an attempt was made in 2010 to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel, but this campaign also failed in 2012.