LAHORE: To support Pakistani girls’ access to STEAM education and a teacher fellowship programme, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her family arrived back in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Malala and her father met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while she was in Pakistan, and their conversation focused on education and the work of the Malala Fund in Pakistan.

She will next participate in activities hosted by the Malala Fund team and the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) to raise awareness of the academic initiative in Pakistan that focuses on science education for young girls.

As per sources, Malala will also engage with stakeholders in the education sector, the government, the development sector, digital culture artists, students, and youth.

Malala last travelled to Pakistan two months ago, when she went on a tour of the districts hit by the floods. The Malala Yousafzai Fund stated in a statement that the purpose of her visit was to “help draw attention to the effects of the floods in Pakistan and highlight the urgent need for humanitarian assistance.”