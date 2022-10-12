Malala Yousafzai, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, visited her native country for for the second time since being shot by the Taliban ten years ago on Wednesday to meet with those affected by the terrible monsoon floods in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the provincial chief minister’s office, Yousafzai visited shelters in rural Sindh province where she spoke with women who had evacuated their drowned villages, praising them as “extremely brave.”

She also highlighted her worries about the effects on education, noting that 12,000 schools had been damaged and 2 million students missed school.

Yousafzai was shot in the head by the illegal Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) when she was just 15 years old because of her advocacy for girls’ education in the Swat Valley.Here is a visual recap of her visit to Sindh’s flood-stricken Dadu.