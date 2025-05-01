Islamabad:Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced the release of her new memoir, Finding My Way, which is set to launch in October this year.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Malala wrote, “My new book, Finding My Way, is the most personal thing I’ve ever written — a messy, honest, and sometimes painfully funny memoir. It’s a story of friendship and first love, of mental health and self-discovery, of trying to stay true to yourself when everyone wants to tell you who you are.”She added that while the world knew her name from the age of 15, very few truly knew her story. “This is not the story you think you know. It’s the one I’ve been waiting to tell,” she wrote.

Beyond being a Nobel laureate, Malala has continued her mission as a global advocate for girls’ education. She remains committed to championing the rights of the 122 million girls who are still out of school worldwide. “I’ll keep fighting for them every day,” she vowed in a recent Instagram post.Malala has often reflected on her personal journey, stating that her fight for education began with her own struggle to stay in school. “It has become a mission,” she said, adding that she recognised even then that the issue was bigger than just her.

Highlighting the ongoing global education crisis, Malala has frequently pointed to countries like Afghanistan — currently the only country where girls and women are completely banned from attending school and university. Since regaining power in 2021, the Taliban government in Kabul has enforced severe restrictions on women’s rights, which the United Nations has described as “gender apartheid.”As Finding My Way prepares for release, readers around the world are expected to gain a deeper, more personal insight into the woman behind the headlines — her hopes, struggles, and the strength that fuels her ongoing fight for education and equality.