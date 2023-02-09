Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel laureate, has urged political and religious leaders in Lahore to oppose terrorism and the Taliban.

Following a showing of the Oscar-nominated documentary “Stranger at the Gate,” Malala made this declaration in an interview with local media. She discusses topics including conflict, Islamophobia, racism, and the importance of forgiving as the executive producer of the movie.

She urged the nation’s authorities to oppose all forms of terrorism and fight the radical ideology that distorts the name of Islam in reaction to the rise in militancy, especially in Pakistan. Malala emphasised the importance of security, peace, and stability for the general population.

She also discussed the reason behind her participation in “Stranger at the Gate” as its executive producer. The movie depicts the tale of Mac McKinney, a former US Marine who planned to attack a mosque but changed his mind and embraced Islam.

Malala aimed to unite people from different backgrounds and emphasise the need of forgiveness and harmony. She thought that through sharing human stories, the movie could help dispel misconceptions and unite people.

Malala revealed that she took away two significant lessons from the movie. First of all, forgiveness has a significant effect and has the power to transform lives. Second, through making direct connections with others, people can question preconceptions and widen their ideas.