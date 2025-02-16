Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora’s meeting on a reality show was memorable. Recently, Malaika’s brilliant dance on the dance reality show ‘Best Dancer vs Super Dancer’ left Arjun speechless.

During the show, Malaika Arora gave a great dance performance on her famous songs, to which Arjun Kapoor and her co-star Bhumi Pednekar applauded. When the host asked Arjun about his impressions of Malaika’s performance, Arjun said, “I have been speechless for years, and I still want to keep quiet.”

Malaika blushed after hearing Arjun’s words. To this, Arjun added, “I got a chance to listen to all my favourite songs today, which reflect her illustrious career. Malaika has achieved great success with her hard work and talent. Her performances and songs have always entertained the audience. It was great to see them being honoured like this today.”

He added, “Congratulations, Malaika! You know how much I love these songs. It was a pleasure to see you receive it.”

Malaika responded to Arjun’s compliments and thanked him. The pleasant exchange between the two reflects that despite their breakup, their relationship is amicable.

Arjun Kapoor was at the event to promote his film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, which is set to release on February 21.