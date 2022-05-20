<!-- wp:image {"id":100474,"width":965,"height":642,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-364.jpeg" alt="Former Pakistani PM Abbasi arrested on corruption charges | News | Al Jazeera" class="wp-image-100474" width="965" height="642"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader and former prime minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shahid Khaqan Abbasi <\/a>on Thursday said the government and its allied parties had decided to complete its tenure to take the country out of\u00a0economic crisis.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Talking to a private news channel, he said economic situation of the country had been worse than the expected due to the flawed policies of previous regime.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said that it is pertinent to make tough <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">economic decisions<\/a> and added that all parties must be united for the economic betterment in the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Abbasi said that politics has become a secondary issue right now, the economy is the most important issue. Political stability was imperative to take the country out of economic and political crises, he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said not a single party can take extraordinary decisions and all we have to share the burden collectively, adding that the situation like this was never witnessed before in the country\u2019s history.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He suggested that a meeting including the National Security Council members,<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> President, Chairman <\/a>Senate and other stakeholders should be called to take ownership of the tough decisions.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->