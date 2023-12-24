It may sound like science fiction, but very soon we will be using an elevator to reach the moon.

Yes indeed, humans will step back on the surface of the moon after 5 decades through the Artemis 3 and 4 missions by the American space agency NASA.

So an elevator will be used to land the spaceship lander there.

The lift is part of SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System.

NASA astronauts will now step on the moon wearing designer suits

Where will humans land on the moon after 50 years? NASA released the image

Under the Artemis 3 mission, 2 people will step on the moon and stay there for a week.

The astronauts will explore the moon’s south pole, where scientists believe water is hidden in the craters there.

NASA astronauts have successfully tested a prototype model of an elevator to help land on the moon.

Through this elevator, a woman will also step on the surface of the moon for the first time.

The Artemis 3 mission will be launched in 2025, but before that, the Artemis 2 mission is likely to be launched next year.

Humans will also be present in this mission, but they will not set foot on the surface of the moon.

SpaceX has been hired by NASA to make the Artemis 3 mission a success.

The Starship Artemis 3, developed by SpaceX, will carry the crew to the moon, while the Artemis 4 mission will be launched by Blue Origin’s spacecraft.

SpaceX’s elevator will transport instruments and astronauts to the surface of the moon so that astronauts can walk on the moon.

A prototype model of this elevator was tested at SpaceX’s headquarters in California.

During this test, the astronauts wore spacesuits and moved from one place to another through this elevator system.