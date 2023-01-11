Famous Fifty Fifty veteran Majid Jahangir went dead in the wee hours of Wednesday in Lahore.

The late actor Ismail Tara costarred in the popular sitcom where the comic first found recognition.

Comedian died after battling a lengthy illness. Jahangir will be buried in Karachi, according to his son Fahad Majid Jahangir.

The actor cracked his back in a fall last month that sent him to the hospital. Jahangir also had a respiratory condition that had recently gotten worse.

Jahangir’s acting career began with Moin Akhtar’s PTV programme Saat Rang. But it wasn’t until 1979 that he appeared in the popular comedy series Fifty Fifty on PTV, where he was joined by Tara, Zeba Shehnaz, Bushra Ansari, and Ashraf Khan.

Later, both the performers and the programme became well-known across the nation. Up to the show’s cancellation in 1985, Jahangir was a recurring character.

Jahangir was then said to have emigrated to America, where he spent the following 23 years. He restarted his career after returning to Pakistan by appearing in Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s local TV productions and the comedy series Khabarnaak.

As a result of his performance in Fifty Fifty, Jahangir received the Pride of Performance award in the 1980s. He received a lifetime achievement award in 2020 as well as Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.