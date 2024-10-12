Peace operations take place where more or less any constitutional settings lack authority, failing to function as the foundation of the culture of the rule of law. Peace is something we all wish for as it allows us prosperity in life. A society without peace cannot survive for long and there will always be disputes between people and political parties. Peace is the absence of any disturbance, conflict, or violence among different groups. Peace is the way that helps us prevent violence. It is no less than a golden ticket to enter a new and bright future for society. Moreover, everyone plays an essential role in this so that everybody can get a more peaceful world. Peace is a concept of societal friendship and harmony in which there is no hostility and violence. In political terms, we use it commonly to refer to a lack of conflict. Thus, it is freedom from fear of violence between individuals or groups. Peace is the path we take to bring growth and prosperity to society. If we do not have peace and harmony, achieving political strength, economic stability, and cultural growth will be impossible. Moreover, before we transmit the notion of peace to others, we need to possess peace within. It is not a certain individual’s responsibility to maintain peace but everyone’s duty. History has been proof of the thousands of clashes, which have taken place in all periods at different levels within the societies such as political clashes. Thus, we learned that peace played an important role in ending these clashes or even preventing some of them. If you take a look at all religious scriptures and ceremonies, you will realize that all of them teach peace. They mostly advocate eliminating conflict and maintaining harmony. In other words, all of them hold out a sacred commitment to peace. It is after the thousands of destructive conflicts that humans realized the importance of peace. Society needs peace to survive. This applies to every angle including political conflicts. When we maintain peace and harmony, things will continue to run smoothly without any delay. Moreover, it is a savior for those wishing not to engage in any disruptive activities or more. In other words, while conflict destroys and disrupts, peace builds and strengthens as well as restores. Moreover, peace is personal which helps us achieve security and tranquility and avoid anxiety and chaos to make our lives better. We can maintain peace at different levels in many ways. To begin with, it is essential to maintain equality, security, and justice to maintain the political order of any nation. Furthermore, we must promote the advancement of peace, which will ultimately benefit the whole of society and maintain the welfare of people. It is also essential to encourage morals that promote peace and incorporate solutions to resolve the crisis. This will in turn share success and fulfill the responsibility of political leaders to end past prejudices. Similarly, we must also adopt an approach that embodies a helpful attitude to spread harmony and trust. We must also recognize diversity and integration for expressing emotion to enhance our friendship with everyone from different political groups. It must be every political leader’s noble mission to promote peace by expressing its contribution to the long-lasting well-being factor of everyone’s lives. Thus, we must all try our level best to maintain peace and harmony. To sum it up, peace is essential to control the evils, which damage our society. It is obvious that we will keep facing crises on many levels but we can manage them better with the help of peace. Peace can build our image. At least maintain peace for the SCO summit.

