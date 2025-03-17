PESHAWAR – Former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman, Mahmood Khan, has strongly criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.In a statement, Mahmood Khan urged Gandapur to focus on solving the province’s issues instead of engaging in rhetoric, stating that “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is burning.”

He emphasised the urgent need for maintaining law and order and improving governance in the province.The ex-CM further remarked that “the people voted for PTI founder Imran Khan, not you.”