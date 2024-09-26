Karachi: Mahira Khan, a well-known actress of Pakistani showbiz industry, informed her fans about the advice she received while working with Shah Rukh Khan.

Mahira Khan recently held a Q&A session on social media platform X, where she answered interesting questions posed by fans.

An Indian fan asked Mahira what she learned by working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees. To this Mahira replied, ‘Give happiness a chance in life.’ In another question, Mahira Khan was asked about her favorite co-star, to which she said that she enjoyed working with Ahmed Ali Akbar immensely.