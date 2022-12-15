LAHORE: As the hysteria builds up to Sunday’s Argentina-France World Cup final in Lusail, celebrities aren’t exempt from the global football fever.

Many A-list celebrities were in the audience supporting their favourite teams during the Argentina-Croatia match. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Ananya Panday were among the celebrities who attended the game and supported their teams, in addition to superstar Mahira Khan.

In addition, the leading lady from Pakistan was seen dining with Bollywood stars. She completed her outfit with a bun while wearing a brown leather dress.

Sania Mirza, a tennis star from India, was already seen watching the same match. At the conclusion, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, will also be present to promote his new film “Pathaan.”