According to officials, a fire in the mining town of Mahdia in central Guyanese claimed the lives of at least 20 children.

Just after midnight on Monday, the fire broke out, consuming a secondary school dormitory and trapping students inside.

According to the administration, the fire is difficult to contain because of the poor weather.

Additional injuries have been reported, and some people are being prepped for evacuation to Georgetown, the country’s capital, where a special centre has been established.

“This is a terrible situation. President of Guyana Irfaan Ali described it as terrible and agonising.

The two main hospitals in Georgetown would be ready, according to Mr. Ali, who was cited as stating that in addition to the medical teams stationed at the airport, “every single child who requires attention be given the best possible opportunity to get that attention.”

The prime minister and other government representatives are their route to the catastrophe site, where Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn is already there.

“With a heavy heart and grief, the Cabinet is being informed of and kept up to speed on the terrible fire at the dorms in Mahdia. In a statement, the government’s Department of Public Information stated that “every effort is being made to have a full-scale medical evacuation-supported response.”

The country of Guyana is situated on South America’s northern coast, midway between Venezuela and Suriname.