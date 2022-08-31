Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 97, has been admitted to the hospital for observation after testing positive for COVID-19, according to his office on Wednesday.The nonagenarian, who held the position of prime minister for more than two decades, has a history of heart issues. He has undergone bypass surgery and heart attacks.

Without describing his symptoms or condition, Mahathir’s office issued a statement saying that he had been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the coming days. According to past remarks made by him and Malaysian government officials, Mahathir has received at least three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the last reported shot occurring in November 2021.

In January, Mahathir underwent an elective medical surgery, and he was later readmitted to the hospital for treatment. At the time, just the fact that the former leader had been admitted to the hospital's heart care unit was disclosed by Mahathir and the National Heart Institute.